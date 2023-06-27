Open Menu

Five Dacoits Killed; Says SSP Ghotki

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Five dacoits killed; says SSP Ghotki

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Ghotki Police has claimed to kill a dacoit and injured three of his accomplices in an encounter, while separately four other dacoits, including one carrying Rs0.5 million head money, were killed in an attack by a rival gang on Monday SSP Ghotki, Tanveer Hussain Tunio said the police and criminals had an encounter in village Rehmat Jagirani in the Katcha area of Katcha Bindhi Police Station in Ghotki district, in which dacoit Mukhtiar son of Abdul Aziz Jagirani was killed, while his three accomplices Golo son of Walidad Jagirani, Nizamuddin son of Abdul Ghafoor Jagirani and Mashgool son of Anwar Jagirani were injured.

He said the deceased dacoit Mukhtiar Jagirani was wanted to police in multiple cases of murder, highway robberies, kidnapping for ransom and others.

The SSP further said that in a separate incident, the gang of Qutab Jagirani attacked the gang of Mukhtiar Jagirani, in which four dacoits, including Vengus son of Qabil Jagirani, a notified criminal carrying head money of Rs0.5 million, were killed.

The other three dacoits were identified as Jam Saddiq Jagirani, Alam Jagirani and Nadir son of Qutubuddin Jagirani, said SSP Ghotki.

Meanwhile, the video of three employees of a private company, kidnapped by the dacoits a month ago surfaced on the social media, in which the hostages could be seen begging for their release.

