Five dacoits nabbed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The district police arrested five members of two criminal gangs and recovered two pistols, a motorcycle and cash from their possession during the last 24 hours.

A police report said here on Monday that Batala colony police arrested Ahmed and his accomplice, while CIA police apprehended Allah Ditta and two others from Chak 68-RB.

The accused were sent behind the bars. Interrogation was underway.