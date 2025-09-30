Five Dacoits Shot Dead During Encounter With CCD
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 12:20 PM
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Five robbers on Tuesday were killed in a shootout with the Crime Control Department (CCD) on the Muridkay-Narowal road.
The police spokesman said the encounter took place when the dacoit gang was looting the people near the Karto stop.
He said the other dacoits’ accomplices managed to escape from the scene, adding the gang was involved in many incidents of robbery in the district.
The spokesman said the police also recovered a motorcycle and illegal weapons from their possession.
APP/rtf/378
Recent Stories
Korea to launch Nuri space rocket on November 27
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for October
Chemical leak kills 5, injures 3 in China
5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea
Renewables cover 57% of German electricity use in first nine months
School building collapse in Indonesia leaves dozens missing, injured
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over passing of Princess Abta bint A ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Botswana on National Day
UAE strongly condemns attack targeting church in Michigan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2025
Foreign ministers of UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakista ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five dacoits shot dead during encounter with CCD9 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 135,900 cusecs water9 minutes ago
-
PFA discards over 13,000 liters of adulterated milk,600 packets gutka seized9 minutes ago
-
Sibling killed, parents injured in road collision49 minutes ago
-
ICT admin seals 7 sheesha cafes, arrests 6 in crackdown59 minutes ago
-
Arrested suspect injured after shootout with police1 hour ago
-
People being provided relief under open door policy1 hour ago
-
India slaps fresh cases on Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, JKNF activists in IIOJK2 hours ago
-
Sadequain Foundation all set to launch Illustration of Albert Camus Novel “The Stranger” in Octo ..13 hours ago
-
Commissioner, DIG Hyderabad pays special visit to Center for Autism Rehabilitation13 hours ago
-
Ambassador Qureshi, EU official discuss climate change13 hours ago
-
Pakistan-US ties entering new phase of economic partnership: Envoy13 hours ago