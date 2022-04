Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :In line with special directives of District Police officer (DPO) Rajanpur, SDPO Rojhan Shahinshah Chandia on Tuesday launched a comprehensive crack down against criminals in kachaa area and claimed to have nabbed five dangerous criminals during crackdown.

Police said that these criminals were most wanted to Police in serious cases.