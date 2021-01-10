UrduPoint.com
Five-day Anti-polio Campaign Begins In Bajaur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 04:40 PM

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) ::A five-day Anti-Polio campaign has been launched in Bajaur with Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao formally inaugurated the polio campaign to be starting from Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur on this occasion administered polio drops to children in the DC office on Sunday.

Sikandar Zeb Khan, son of Minister Usher and Zakat Anwar Zeb Khan, MS Dr Wazir Khan Safi, NSTOP Dr Hamaat and officials of other departments concerned were present on the occasion.

The DC said that during the polio campaign, about 2984 children across the district would be vaccinated against polio. He directed the polio officer to ensure access to every child below 5 years of age. Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao has appealed to all parents to give polio drops to their children from birth to five years of age and to cooperate fully with the visiting teams.

