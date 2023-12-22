Open Menu

Five-day Anti-polio Campaign From Jan 8: DC

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2023 | 05:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Captain (retd) Shah Mir Iqbal has said that a five-day national anti-polio campaign will begin in Sialkot district from January 8, 2024.

Addressing a meeting of District Anti-Polio Committee here on Friday, he said the campaign would continue till January 12, and 2,676 mobile teams would go door-to-door, 133 teams would perform duties at Primary and rural health centres and hospitals, and 69 transit/roaming teams would perform the national duty at lorry addas, important squares and markets. He said that for making the campaign successful, 129 union council monitoring officers and 536 area in-charges would perform duties of monitoring the campaign, in addition to assistant commissioners and the District Health Authority officials.

The deputy commissioner said 6,288 registered children were living in 954 slums and nomad settlements in Sialkot district, who would be covered specially. He if polio teams fail to reach any place, people should report it to District Emergency Control Room Sialkot at 9250011.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Syed Asad Raza Kazmi, CEO Health Dr. Rehan Azhar, DHO Dr. Waseem Mirza, Dr. Adnan Mehmood and Deputy DHO Dr. Shiraz Masood besides local officials of various relevant departments attended the meeting.

