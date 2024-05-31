Five-day anti polio campaign in KP from June 3

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Provincial Health Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Qasim Ali Shah on Friday said that the five-day anti-polio campaign would start in the province from May 03.

He said that arrangements have been completed to administer polio drops to children under the age of five.

He said that 26,000 security personnel would perform duties for the anti-polio campaign.