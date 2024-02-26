Five Day Anti Polio Campaign Inaugurated
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 08:43 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad on Monday inaugurated the five-day anti-polio campaign by administering polio vaccine to a few children aged under five years.
DHO Dr AB Bhutto, AMS Khairpur Dr Aijaz Magsi, Dr Najaf Shah and polio teams were also present on the occasion.
Deputy commissioner, while inaugurating the campaign, said that every child under five years of age would be administered the vaccine.
He said that 599,367 children would be administered polio vaccine in all eight talukas of the district.
A dose of Vitamin-A would also be given to children, he added. He said that all polio workers and staff had been deputed to fulfill the national duty. He said that anti-polio teams would go to each and every home, school, madrasa, rural and primary health centers, dispensaries, EPI centers, hospitals, railway stations and bus terminals to perform the national duty of administering anti-polio drops to all children under the age of five years.
He appealed the people to cooperate with polio teams.
