Five-day anti-polio campaign inaugurated in Hangu

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Mehsud on Wednesday inaugurated a five-day anti-polio campaign to vaccinate about 94579 children under the age of five in the district.

Talking in a meeting to review preparations for the polio campaign, the deputy commissioner said that all arrangements had been completed to successfully conduct the drive and get each child vaccinated.The meeting was attended by people from civil society including Ulema and officials of health departments.

The deputy commissioner said that it was a moral, national and social responsibility of each individual of society to make the campaign a success.

He also urged ulema, media and the civil society to cooperate with administration to administer polio drops to each child during the campaign which was being started from August 13.District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Malik Niyaz said that during the five day exclusive polio drive 94579 children would be administered polio drops.

He said that 450 teams had been formed to reach out to each child of the targeted population and get them vaccinated.He said that 118 area monitoring in charge had been deputed to oversee the campaign.