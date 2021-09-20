Five-day anti-polio campaign kicks off in AJK

Like rest of the country, a five-day polio eradication drive started in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday, in which over 662000 children under 5 years of age to be administered the polio drops

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) : Like rest of the country, a five-day polio eradication drive started in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday, in which over 662000 children under 5 years of age to be administered the polio drops.

According to official sources, only in AJK's metropolis Muzaffarabad, a total of 110137 children up to five years of would be administered anti-polio drops and the drive would be continued till September 24 without any pause.

A total of 438 mobile teams of paramedical staff have been constituted, which would visit door-to-door to administer polio drops during the campaign in the capital district - where 63 fixed centers have also been set up by the Polio Eradication Committee of the AJK State Health Services Department.

The fixed centers have been set up at the state-run hospitals, basic health units, rural health centers as well as various other spots to vaccinate the children against the crippling disease.

A total of 31 zones have been demarcated for conducting door-to-door vaccination under the supervision of 114 area incharges, he added.

Parents urged to fully cooperate the mobile teams by getting their children administer anti-polio drops.

The staff involved in the drive included mobile teams comprising over 4500 workers would visit door-to-door to immunize the children of under 5 years of age during the campaign.

It may be added that the state health authorities claimed that there had not been any case of polio disease detected in any part of AJK during last 21 years.