Five-day ‘Anti-Polio Campaign’ Launched:

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 02:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) A five-day anti-polio campaign was officially launched in the district,aimed to administer polio drops to 709,266 children.

According to Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Waseem, the campaign would run across the district from April 21 to April 25.

As many as 3,313 teams were formed to operate across the district.The campaign would be supported by 612 area in-charges working across 169 union councils.

Furthermore, 3,336 mobile teams, 206 fixed teams, and 89 transit teams would be deployed in the field to ensure effective and widespread coverage.

As part of his visit, the Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the newly revamped Rehmat-ul-Lil Alameen block at the hospital.

On the occasion, CEO Health Dr. Sarah Safdar, Medical Superintendent Dr. Mushtaq Basheer Akif, Additional MS Dr. Nayar Abbas Khan Baloch, Dr Kashfi Bhalli, and Program Director Health Dr Ayesha Wajid were also present.

