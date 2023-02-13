Five-day anti-polio drive begins at 22 union councils of Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :A five-day anti-polio campaign was kicked off here on Monday to administer polio vaccine drops to about 86550 children aged upto five years at 22 union councils of the district.

According to the administration, 656 teams including 585 mobile, 36 fixed, 28 transit and seven roaming teams have been engaged to give polio drops to children at houses or other places including bus terminals, exit and entry points and markets.

It said that elaborate arrangements had been made with the help of the police department to conduct the drive in a peaceful manner and protect the children from the crippling disease.

Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak urges parents to cooperate with administration and polio teams during the polio campaign and ensure that their children are vaccinated against polio.