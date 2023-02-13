UrduPoint.com

Five-day Anti-polio Drive Begins In Dera

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 03:50 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :A five-day anti-polio campaign kicked off here on Monday to administer anti-polio drops to about 364,422 children up to five years of age across the district.

According to an official of the health department, 2,403 teams have been engaged to administer anti-polio drops to children at houses or other places including bus terminals, exit and entry points, and markets.

He said that elaborate arrangements had been made with the help of the police department to conduct the drive in a peaceful manner and protect the children from the crippling disease.

The official said that 1,675 refusal cases were reported during the last anti-polio drive and the authorities had made a plan to cover the refusal cases. The polio teams, during the campaign, would visit the refusal cases to convince and motivate the parents to get their children administered against the crippling disease, he added.

District Health Officer (DHO) Mahmood Jan urged the parents to cooperate with the administration and polio teams during the polio campaign and ensure that their children were vaccinated against polio so that they could be saved from life-long disability.

