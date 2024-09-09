Five day anti-polio drive begins with target to reach over 0.4 mln children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) A five-day anti-polio vaccination campaign was launched in the Federal Capital on Monday, with the goal of vaccinating the 421,455 children.

The campaign was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, who personally administered the first dose to a child during the ceremony, said the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration.

The main objective of the campaign to reach every child and protect the community from the threat of polio. Over the next five days, teams will conduct door to door visit across the city to ensure no child is left behind.

Before the inauguration, an anti-polio meeting was held under the chairmanship of DC Islamabad, which was attended by the District Health Officer (DHO) and the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) East.

The meeting reviewed plans and preparations for the campaign, including security arrangements for the vaccination teams.

The campaign will run from September 9 to September 13, during which vaccination teams will go door-to-door to reach every household. Any children missed during this period will be vaccinated from September 14 to September 15.

DC Islamabad stressed that polio teams will cover all areas of the city, ensuring that every child receives the vaccine. Citizens are urged to ensure their children receive the drops as part of the city's effort to eradicate polio.

DC Islamabad, Irfan Memon, appealed to parents, encouraging them to make sure their children are vaccinated to protect them from polio.