Five-day Anti-Polio Drive From Dec 13

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 05:40 PM

Five-day Anti-Polio drive from Dec 13

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :A five-day polio drive to administer anti polio vaccination to the children under five years age would commence in the entire district from December 13.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal told APP that during the campaign, 2964 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 719,000 children less than five years in all tehsils and Union Councils of the district.

She added that SOPs" s regarding COVID-19 would be implemented in letter and spirit to ensure safety during the drive while wearing masks, and the use of sanitizer would also be mandatory for polio teams.

Dr Faiza informed that 396 areas In-charge, 204 medical officers, allied hospitals and tehsil headquarters hospitals would participate in the campaign.

" 307 fix centres would also be set up to administer drops", she added.

The CEO said all possible steps had been taken by the concerned to make the campaign a success.

A sufficient quantity of vaccines is available, and no stone will be left unturned in our effort to make the campaign a success.

The CEO said the objective of regularly conducting anti-polio campaigns was to keep children through protective drops and increase their immunity.

Dr Faiza urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from society. "The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved," she added./395

More Stories From Pakistan

