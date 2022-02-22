UrduPoint.com

Five-day Anti-Polio Drive From February 28

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Five-day Anti-Polio drive from February 28

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :A five-day polio drive would commence in the entire district on February 28 to administer anti-polio drops to children less than five-year old.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal told APP that 2964 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 719,000 children less than five years in all tehsils and Union Councils of the district during the campaign.

She said that Covid SOPs would be implemented in letter and spirit to ensure safety during the drive while wearing masks, and the use of sanitizer would also be mandatory for polio teams.

Dr Faiza informed that 396 areas In-charge, 204 medical officers, allied hospitals and tehsil headquarters hospitals would participate in the campaign.

" 307 fix centres would also be set up to administer drops", she added.

The CEO said all possible steps had been taken by the concerned to make the campaign a success. A sufficient quantity of vaccines is available, and no stone will be left unturned in our effort to make the campaign a success.

The CEO said the objective of regularly conducting anti-polio campaigns was to keep children through protective drops and increase their immunity.

Dr Faiza urged the citizens, particularly the parents to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from society.

"The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved," she added.

/395

Related Topics

Polio Immunity February All From

Recent Stories

Slap row: Haris Rauf and Kamran Ghulam engage in c ..

Slap row: Haris Rauf and Kamran Ghulam engage in cuter banter at Stadium

25 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

47 minutes ago
 Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, s ..

Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, says Zaira Wasim

1 hour ago
 Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

2 hours ago
 Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck ..

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck as writer for web series

2 hours ago
 Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>