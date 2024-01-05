Five-day anti-polio drive from Jan 8

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The first anti-polio drive of 2024 is set to begin from January 8 to 12th of the same month here, official said Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Wasim Ahmad said that the arrangements of health department for five-day long of the said campaign was finalized.

About 2582 teams have been constituted, which is greater in number than the past years to administer the drops aimed to have better output, the official said.

The DC dirested the concerned officials to implement micro-plan action up to 100 percent by imparting training to polio workers, particularly who had joined the crew recently.

He ordered not to drop even a single child from children being enlisted up to 596796 across the district to save them from crippling disease. He appealed to the parents to cooperate with the teams to protect them from lifelong disability.

The meeting was attended by the health workers and officers of the concerned department.