Five-day Anti Polio Drive From Monday; Over 6.4mln Children To Be Immunized In KP

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Five-day anti polio drive from Monday; over 6.4mln children to be immunized in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, the Khyber Pakhtukhwa province is all set to launch the anti-polio immunization drive across the province from November 30 (Monday) under which as many as 6.4 million children would be immunized against the crippling disease.

The provincial government has already expressed its resolve to make the province polio free by reaching out each and every child in every nook and corner of the province.

The government has urged parents and caregivers to realize their responsibility and cooperate with the teams by administering anti polio drop to their children under the age of five.

According to health department last year, a total 73 polio cases were reported from the province while this year only 22 cases were reported which showed 70 percent decrease.

The total target population of the campaign was estimated 6.401 million for which a total of 28,681 teams have been constituted including 25,579 mobile teams, 1,868 fixed teams, 1104 transit teams and 130 roaming teams.

Apart from these teams, over 30,000 law enforcers will be deployed with the teams as part of security measures.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz said that immunization of all children under the age of five was imperative to make the region polio free, adding that the government with the help and support of donors and line departments was making every effort to eradicate the disease.

