Five-day anti-polio drive from Sept 20

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :A five-day anti-polio drive will be launched in the district from September, 20.

During the drive, 5,55,996 children under the age of five years will be vaccinated against polio and vitamin-A dose also be given to boost their immunity.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner after the inauguration of anti-polio drive at Primary Health Center Murad Pur. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Sialkot Dr. Aslam Chaudhry, DHO Dr. Ahmed Nasir, Dr. Shehzad Iqbal, polio-workers and volunteers were also present on this occasion.

He said as many as 1941 mobile teams will go door-to-door, 133 fixed teams at primary and rural health centers, dispensaries and hospitals, while 69 mobile teams will give anti-polio vaccine to the children at different places in the district.

DC said that in order to make the anti-polio campaign successful, the teams of the Health department will have to fulfill their responsibilities with the national spirit and ensure that no child should be deprived of the polio vaccine during the five-day campaign.

He said that coronavirus SOPs should be strictly implemented during the drive and all polio workers must use face-mask and sanitize their hands before giving anti-polio drops to each child.

DC said that the special care should be taken for finger marking of children and door marking of all the houses after vaccination so that anti-polio monitoring can be done during the campaign.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr. Aslam Chaudhry said that 192 Union Council Monitoring Officers and 370 Area Incharges will perform their responsibilities for monitoring and supervision of anti-polio campaign.