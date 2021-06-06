Five-day anti-polio drive inaugurated in Sialkot

SIALKOT, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :-:Provincial Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq and Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq inaugurated a five-day anti-polio drive by administering polio vaccine to children at Muradpur Primary Health Center here on Sunday.

They also distributed motorcycles among vaccinators of the health department.

CEO Health Dr Aslam Chaudhry and DHO Dr Afzal Bhili were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq and Tahir Farooq listened complaints about traffic management and parking issues of the city during a meeting with the representatives of local industrialists, lawyers and Anjuman-e-Tajiran.

Later, the provincial minister and DC Tahir Farooq inaugurated the tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling in the lawn of Sialkot DC office.