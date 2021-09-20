UrduPoint.com

Five Day Anti-polio Drive Kicks Off In Sheikhupura

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 11:20 AM

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura Muhammad Asghar Joyeya on Monday inaugurated the five-day anti-polio campaign by administering drops to children here at Children Hospital.

In this connection, a polio awareness walk was also held in the hospital in which the DC along with CEO health Dr Siddique and MS Dr Azhar Amin participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Asghar Joyeya said that more than 2000 teams were constituted to administer anti-polio jabs to over 600,000 children under five years of age during the door-to door campaign.

He DC urged parents to cooperate with teams to make Pakistan a polio-free country.

