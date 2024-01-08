Open Menu

Five Day Anti Polio Drive Kicks Off In Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Five day anti Polio drive kicks off in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar inau­gurated a five-day anti-polio campaign in the Sukkur district here on Monday.

Accord­ing to the details, the Deputy Commissioner formally in­augurated the campaign by administering polio drops to children under five years aged here.

Deputy Commissioner said that a five-day national anti-polio campaign has been kicked off from Today, January 8th in the district like the rest of the coun­try.

During the campaign, 416,622 children under five years of age will be adminis­tered polio vaccines.

He said that the 5-day na­tional anti-polio campaign will continue till January 12.

He appealed to par­ents to cooperate with the polio teams and administer compulsory polio drops to their children under the age of five to save them from lifelong disability and play their role in making the country polio-free.

