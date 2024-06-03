Five-day Anti-polio Drive Launched In Bajaur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM
BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) A five-day polio vaccination campaign has been launched to vaccinate all children under the age of five in Bajaur district, on Monday.
According to DC Office, The campaign was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Anwar ul Haq and District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed at the DC Office.
They administered polio drops to children to mark the beginning of the campaign.
Health department officials and DEO members attended the inaugural ceremony.
The health department officials informed the participants about the preparations for the campaign.
The DC reviewed the preparations and directed the concerned officers to ensure the success of the campaign.
The administration is committed to making the campaign a success, ensuring that no child is left out of the vaccination drive.
