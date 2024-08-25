Open Menu

Five-day Anti-polio Drive Set To Launch On Sept 9

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Five-day anti-polio drive set to launch on Sept 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration is set to launch a comprehensive five-day anti-polio campaign starting

on September 9.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Sunday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for upcoming anti-polio drive.

According to an ICT spokesman, the meeting was attended by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Zeem Zia, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) East and others.

The campaign will target vaccination of 421,455 children against polio across the region.

The Primary phase will run from September 9 to September 13, with additional rounds on September 14 and 15 to ensure that any remaining children are vaccinated.

A key focus of the meeting was the security of the polio teams, who will conduct door-to-door visits to cover every area and household in the city. Citizens are urged to cooperate with the teams and ensure their children receive the necessary polio drops.

This initiative is part of Islamabad's ongoing efforts to eradicate polio, aiming for full immunization coverage and a polio-free future.

