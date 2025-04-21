Open Menu

Five-day Anti-polio Drive Started In District

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2025 | 11:40 AM

Five-day anti-polio drive started in district

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The district administration in collaboration with health department here on Monday started anti-polio campaign to protect the children from permanent disability.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Arif Khan visited various remote areas to review the arrangements for the drive.

Staff Officer, Muhammad Niaz accompanied the deputy commissioner.

The DC also inspected the security arrangements for polio teams, and urged the parents to cooperate fully with polio worker to immunize anti-polio vaccine to their children up to 5 years old.

APP/aqb/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

3 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

1 day ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

2 days ago
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

2 days ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

2 days ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

2 days ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

2 days ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

2 days ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan