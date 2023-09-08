Open Menu

Five Day Anti-polio Drive Starts From Oct 2 In Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Abbottabad Jibril Raza on Friday said that all parents must give polio drops to their 5-year-old children during the 5-day anti-polio campaign starting from October 2

In this regard, a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee (DPEC) was held under the chairmanship of ADC Abbottabad Jibril Raza which was attended by the Additional Director-General of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, among other key officials.

During the meeting, the District Polio Cell provided a comprehensive briefing on the current polio situation, preparedness efforts, team training initiatives, and resource allocation plans.

ADC Jibril Raza issued a series of directives to the Health Department, focusing on enhancing their functionality, improving team training, allocating necessary resources, and addressing security and transportation concerns.

Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of mobilizing both print and electronic media to raise public awareness about the anti-polio campaign.

Messages and key points from medical professionals and scholars were highlighted to enhance public understanding of the campaign's significance. Additionally, efforts were directed towards improving the administration of polio vaccinations. This included enhancing the training of field staff and implementing rigorous monitoring procedures to ensure effective vaccination of children, particularly in rural and remote areas, as well as urban regions.

