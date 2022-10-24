UrduPoint.com

Five-day Anti-polio Drive Starts In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Five-day anti-polio drive starts in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The Health Department said here on Monday that a five-day anti-polio campaign has started in 28 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ongoing campaign would completely cover the 17 districts while in 11 districts the campaign would be carried out in selected areas.

In Peshawar and Khyber districts, the campaign would be carried out with an additional two days of vaccination till October 30th.

The health department said that a total of 18,747 teams have been formed for the campaign, including 16,789 mobile, 746 transit, 1,147 fixed, and 65 roaming teams.

A total of 34072 staff would participate in the anti-polio drive.

Special Secretary for Home and Tribal Affairs, Pervaiz Khan has said that foolproof security arrangements would be adopted to provide security cover to the anti-polio staff.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mobile October

Recent Stories

President, PM and political leaders express sorrow ..

President, PM and political leaders express sorrow over death of Arshad Sharif

35 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit ..

PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit today

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 17 Bangladesh Vs. Netherl ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 17 Bangladesh Vs. Netherlands

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th October 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.