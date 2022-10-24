Five-day anti-polio drive starts in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The Health Department said here on Monday that a five-day anti-polio campaign has started in 28 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ongoing campaign would completely cover the 17 districts while in 11 districts the campaign would be carried out in selected areas.

In Peshawar and Khyber districts, the campaign would be carried out with an additional two days of vaccination till October 30th.

The health department said that a total of 18,747 teams have been formed for the campaign, including 16,789 mobile, 746 transit, 1,147 fixed, and 65 roaming teams.

A total of 34072 staff would participate in the anti-polio drive.

Special Secretary for Home and Tribal Affairs, Pervaiz Khan has said that foolproof security arrangements would be adopted to provide security cover to the anti-polio staff.