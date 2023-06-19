UrduPoint.com

Five-day Anti-polio Drive Starts In Seven KP Districts

Published June 19, 2023

Five-day anti-polio drive starts in seven KP districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Based on the data of the presence of poliovirus in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a five-day special polio campaign started in seven districts of the province on Monday.

The campaign will be conducted in Nowshera, Peshawar, Mohmand, Hangu, Khyber, Kohat and Charsadda districts.

Over 2.

212 million children will be administered polio drops, said an official of the health department.

Similarly, 107,000 children will be administered polio drops in the Afghan refugee camps of Buner, Chitral, Dir, Haripur, Mansehra, Malakand, Mardan and Swabi and in the special union councils located on the Pak-Afghan border, the official said.

8441 teams have been formed for the 5-day campaign, including mobile, fixed and transit teams while 14,926 police personnel have been deployed for the security of polio workers.

