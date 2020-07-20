Five-day anti-polio drive starts in South Waziristan

A five-day anti-polio campaign have started in South Waziristan on Monday,after a break of over four months due to coronavirus alert

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :A five-day anti-polio campaign have started in South Waziristan on Monday,after a break of over four months due to coronavirus alert.

According to Health Department, during the campaign over 1,30,000 children below the age of five would be vaccinated against polio.

For the campaign 609 teams of trained anti-polio workers have been formed which included 594 mobile and 15 fixed teams. 167 area in-charges have also been deputed for the campaign.

The last anti-polio campaign was carried out in February 2020 and during the current year three polio cases have been reported so far.

Two of the polio cases were reported from tehsil Shakai while one from Barmal area. The ongoing vaccination was against P-2 virus.

The anti-polio workers and staff have been trained for safe vaccination amid coronavirus situation alert and to ensure implementation of SOPs during the campaign, 78 medical officers would monitor the affairs at union council level.

The Health Department said during the anti-polio campaign in South Waziristan implementation of SOPs including social distance would be ensured at all cost.