Five day anti polio drive to begin March 29

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for upcoming five days anti-polio vaccination drive starting from March 29 to April 2nd.

The meeting among others was attended by District Health Officer (DHO), Abdul Aziz Abro, and concerned officials of district administration, health and education department.

Participants of the meeting were briefed regarding steps taken by the administration to achieve targets of anti-polio drive. It was told that maximum children would be administered polio vaccine.

The meeting was informed that 1596 teams have been constituted that would work under the supervision of concerned medical officers to visit every household during anti-polio campaign.

The meeting discussed in details the possible problems and the administrative arrangements needed for the polio drive.

It was decided that help of civil society and ulemas would be sought to placate parents who are refusing immunization of their children.

Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner directed officers concerned to work with national spirit to rid the society of polio disease and save our coming generation from the crippling disease.

He expressed dismay that geopolitical situation of the region has affected the efforts initiated for the elimination of polio, however.

He also directed law enforcers to provide foolproof security to polio workers during the campaign. He asked the Assistant Commissioners to make all out efforts to make the campaign result oriented.

He urged the parents to cooperate with the polio teams to ensure their children are safe as vaccine, given to them multiple times, can protect them for life.

The Commissioner also stressed the need that efforts should also be made to administer polio drops to school going children of up to five years of age It was informed to the meeting that the Education department's private school secretariat has instructed the concerned private schools to help the administration and cooperate with the polio teams in carrying out their duties for providing children the protection from the crippling decease.