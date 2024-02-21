Open Menu

Five Day Anti Polio Drive To Kicks Off From Feb 26 In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 08:39 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A five-day polio vaccination campaign will start on February 26 in all four talks of the Sukkur district, in which the polio vaccine will be administered to more than 226,000 children up to the age of five.

The meeting was attended by Officers and officials of the health department, representatives of EPI, WHO, Rotary and other concerned.

