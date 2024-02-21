Five Day Anti Polio Drive To Kicks Off From Feb 26 In Sukkur
A five-day polio vaccination campaign will start on February 26 in all four talks of the Sukkur district, in which the polio vaccine will be administered to more than 226,000 children up to the age of five
The meeting was attended by Officers and officials of the health department, representatives of EPI, WHO, Rotary and other concerned.
