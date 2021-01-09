UrduPoint.com
Five-day Anti Polio Drive To Start From Monday

Five-day anti polio drive to start from Monday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Speaker Khaber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani will inaugurate a five-day anti polio drive from Monday in the district.

Chairing a high level meeting here on Saturday to finalize arrangements for the campaign at Commissioner office Hazara, Ghani directed that during the drive, from January 11 to January 15, no child below the age of five would be left without immunization.

The meeting was also attended by Member National Assembly Ali Khan Jadoon, Commissioner Hazara Riaz Khan Mahsood, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah, District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad Dr. Faisal Khanzada and others.

He further said it is a national cause to free the country from polio, adding that it could not be possible with efforts of the government only.

He urged the masses to respond positively and cooperate with vaccination teams .

The meeting members were briefed that during the five days drive 906881 under five years of age children from all across Hazara division would be vaccinated whereas 4315 teams have been set up for administering polio drops to children.

The teams would be deputed on 119 bus stands and 391 fix centers, under the supervision of 1375 monitors.

In the Hazara division, a foolproof security plan has also been finalizedwith the coordination of regional police office to ensure security of anti-polio teams and to avoid any untoward situation. The administration has also established a control room that would monitor the campaign.

