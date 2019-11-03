Five-day anti-polio drive to start from Nov 11

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :A five-day anti-polio drive would commence in the entire district from November 11.

During the campaign, 2181 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 896, 977 children less than five years of age, Chief Executive Officer (CEO- Health) Dr Muhammad Sohail Chaudary told APP here Sunday.

He said staff deployed for the campaign has been issued special instructions and informed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

Dr Sohail said that 287 fixed centers and transit points have been designated for the purpose. Moreover, he added that 217 Union council Supervisors and 448 area incharges have also been deployed for it.

Sufficient quantity of vaccine is available, and no stone will be left unturned in our efforts to make the campaign a success.

The CEO urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society. "The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved." He said continuous efforts were being made to control polio. Special teams have also been formed to cover areas from where complaints about unattended children wereregistered, he said, adding that special arrangements have also been made to cover Cantonment board areas of Rawalpindi.