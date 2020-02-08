Five-day anti-polio drive to start on Feb 17

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Five day anti-polio campaign will start from February 17 to administer polio drops to 855,131 children under five years age across the district.

An official of health department informed APP that 1309 polio teams,236 zonal supervisors, 627 area incharges and Allied and Tehsil Headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign.

He said all possible steps had been taken by the health department to make the campaign a success.

"37 transit centers have also been set up to administer the drops," he added.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from the society.

"The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target can be achieved." he said.