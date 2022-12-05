Five day anti-polio kicked off amid stringent security measures in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Security has been beefed up across the district to ensure peace during the five-day anti-polio campaign which was kicked off here on Monday to give polio drops to 336776 children.

Police personnel have been deputed at key strategic locations with heightening checks at entry and exit routes of the city. The security measures are being directly suprversied by District Police Officer(DPO) Muhammad Shoaib in line with directives of Regional Police Officer(RPO) Muhammad Saleem Marwat to ensure peaceful conduct of the drive.

According to a police spokesman, the DPO has directed police officers and jawans to ensure that the security plan was implemented in letter and spirit and added that in this regard no negligence would be tolerated.

As many as 2375 teams have been engaged to give polio drops to children at houses or other places including bus terminals, exit and entry points and markets.

According to the health department adequate measures had been made to conduct the drive in a peaceful atmosphere and successfully reach out to the targeted population and prevent our young generation from the crippling disease.