Five day anti polio vaccination drive begins in AJK today.

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :A five day anti Polio vaccination campaign to vaccinate children under the age of five year will start in all the districts of AJK Monday.

Approximately 662960 children will be vaccinated during door to door campaign in the region, said program manager EPI Dr. Bushra Shams.

Dr.Bushra said that the campaign would be completed by the Health Department in the collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and for this purpose, Polio frontline workers will visit parents and caregivers at their doorsteps, adhering to strict COVID-19 precautionary measures and protocols while vaccinating children.

"These measures will include wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer, and maintaining a safe distance during the vaccination," she added.

She said that a total 2905 mobile teams had been formed while 425 local hospitals, health units, fixed units and 151 transit points at public places like bus stands were set up in all 10 districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to administer the drops.

"Besides this, 232 Union Council (UC) supervisors and 36 Supervisors at Tehsil level would monitor the campaign being conducted by 712 in-charges of different areas," Dr Bushra said adding that the total number of staff involved in the whole exercise was over 4,000.

She further added that state health department had arranged more than 0.6 million doses of polio vaccine for the campaign across Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

"Historically this region has remained polio free and no polio case has been reported from anywhere in (AJK) for the last 20 years so for. Our aim is to ensure timely and repeated vaccination to children and this is important to reduce the immunity gap and to protect children against polio," Dr Bushra added.