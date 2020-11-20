Five-day anti polio vaccination drive from Nov 30; Commissioner seeks parents' cooperation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner D.I Khan Division, Yahya Akhunzada Friday urged masses to get their children under the age of five vaccinated against the crippling polio disease during the upcoming vaccination drive to be started from November 30.

Presiding over a review meeting to finalize arrangements for the polio vaccination drive, he directed the health teams and polio workers to focus more on the refusal cases during the five-day polio vaccination campaign.

Appreciating the performance of district health officers, line departments and polio teams, he hoped that all the officials would continue the drive more vigorously to make the country polio free.

He assured full support of the government to resolve the issues of polio teams and health workers and directed the health department to timely start training of polio workers and take measures to overcome the issue of shortage of staff and security of polio teams.

The commissioner urged masses to cooperate with the anti polio teams during the drive to protect their children from the threat of permanent disability.

On the occasion, it was informed that during the current year 83 cases were reported from across the country with 50 percent from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. It was told that this year, no polio case was reported from D.I Khan district however five cases were reported from Tank and three from South Waziristan.

The commissioner was told that 600 refusal parents were convinced and their children were vaccinated during the last drive. Apart from it, awareness was being created with the help of notable and elders of the areas, ulemas, through religious seminaries and by making announcements through Mosques.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of D.I Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tribal District South Waziristan, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, District Health Officers D.I Khan, Tank and South Waziristan, representatives of WHO and line department.