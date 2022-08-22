Five-day anti polio vaccination drive starts in Kurram amid strict security

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) ::A five-day anti polio vaccination drive started here across the district amid strict security measures to vaccinate all the children under the age of five against the crippling disease.

Speaking on the occasion, District Police Officer Shafiullah said that 861 officers and officials had been deployed with 586 polio vaccination teams to administer polio drops to target population without any fear.

He said that circle police officers had been directed to regularly visit Basic Health Units, hospitals and check posts and review the security arrangements besides beefing up security at all entry and exist points of the district to avert any untoward incident.

He said that all police officers and officials had been directed to wear bullet proof jackets and helmets during polio duty, not to use mobile phone and remain high alert.

The DPO urged parents to get their children vaccinated against polio disease and protect them against physical disabilities.