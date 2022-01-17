UrduPoint.com

Five-day Anti Polo Vaccination Drive Starts

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2022 | 06:48 PM

Five-day anti polo vaccination drive starts

Under the nationwide anti polio vaccination drive, the five-day immunization campaign kicked off from the office of Deputy Commissioner Arif Ullah Awan here by administering polio drops to children under the age of five

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) ::Under the nationwide anti polio vaccination drive, the five-day immunization campaign kicked off from the office of Deputy Commissioner Arif Ullah Awan here by administering polio drops to children under the age of five.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC directed all the concerned staff to do their job with honesty and dedication as it is a national cause to make the country polio free.

He also directed the vaccination teams to ensure vaccination of each and every child under the age of five.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, District Health Officer, District education Officer (Male), District Health Communication Support Officer, Emergency Operation Centre and Monitoring staff were also present during the inaugural ceremony.

Related Topics

Polio Education Job Male All From

Recent Stories

LUMS celebrated its Convocation 2020 and 2021

LUMS celebrated its Convocation 2020 and 2021

30 minutes ago
 Facebook unblocks Russian foreign ministry-linked ..

Facebook unblocks Russian foreign ministry-linked page

1 minute ago
 SBBU, RA &Co sign agreement for implementation of ..

SBBU, RA &Co sign agreement for implementation of double entry bookkeeping syste ..

1 minute ago
 Ali Zaidi meets Ghaus Ali Shah

Ali Zaidi meets Ghaus Ali Shah

1 minute ago
 European Commission Announces Global Humanitarian ..

European Commission Announces Global Humanitarian Aid Package of $1.7Bln for 202 ..

1 minute ago
 Kohli will have to give up his ego, says ex-captai ..

Kohli will have to give up his ego, says ex-captain Dev

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.