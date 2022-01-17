Five-day anti polo vaccination drive starts

Under the nationwide anti polio vaccination drive, the five-day immunization campaign kicked off from the office of Deputy Commissioner Arif Ullah Awan here by administering polio drops to children under the age of five

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) ::Under the nationwide anti polio vaccination drive, the five-day immunization campaign kicked off from the office of Deputy Commissioner Arif Ullah Awan here by administering polio drops to children under the age of five.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC directed all the concerned staff to do their job with honesty and dedication as it is a national cause to make the country polio free.

He also directed the vaccination teams to ensure vaccination of each and every child under the age of five.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, District Health Officer, District education Officer (Male), District Health Communication Support Officer, Emergency Operation Centre and Monitoring staff were also present during the inaugural ceremony.