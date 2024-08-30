Open Menu

Five-day Asia-Pacific Advanced Network Meeting Concludes In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Five-day Asia-Pacific Advanced Network meeting concludes in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The five-day Asia-Pacific Advanced Network (APAN-58) meeting concluded in Islamabad on Friday.

Hosted by Pakistan Education Research Network (PERN), a flagship initiative of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the conference brought together researchers, educators and technology experts from across the world.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman HEC, presided over the closing ceremony. The APAN-58 conference featured a diverse programme of workshops, tutorials, presentations, panel discussions, and an academic conference focused on cutting-edge network technologies and applications.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed emphasized the significance of Pakistan for hosting such a global event.

He highlighted the successful participation of over 40 delegates from 17 APAN member countries, with many others joining virtually.

He expressed gratitude to all attendees, partners and supporters for their contributions to the conference's success.

Chairman APAN Shinji Shimoji provided an overview of APAN's history and future goals. He emphasised APAN's role as a network connecting research and education institutions worldwide, facilitating collaboration and knowledge exchange among researchers and technical experts.

Additional Secretary, Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Aisha Moriani reaffirmed the country's commitment to utilizing information technology for social and economic development.

She highlighted the potential of Pakistan's young population to benefit from government initiatives in this area.

Member (IT) HEC and Chair of local organizing body Dr. Jamil Ahmad commended the active participation and engagement of attendees from around the world.

He noted the conference's program, included a variety of workshops, tutorials, and presentations.

Senior Network Engineer and Science Engagement at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), Saudi Arabia, Alex S. De Moura shared his valuable insights regarding the significance of data-sharing and Artificial Intelligence.

He displayed a step-by-step presentation regarding how KAUST is bringing a sustainable change in the region through the AI and the power of Data. “In this modern age, data is the most powerful weapon to serve the humankind,” he concluded.

APAN-58 conference served as a valuable platform for fostering collaboration, sharing knowledge, and advancing the field of advanced networking in the Asia-Pacific region. It is pertinent to mention here that in 2021, Pakistan had virtually hosted the 51st meeting of APAN for the first time.

