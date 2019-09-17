UrduPoint.com
Five Day Baby Abducted From Hospital In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 02:24 PM

Five day baby abducted from hospital in Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th September, 2019) A five day baby girl was abducted from children hospital in Karachi.According to media reports, an unknown woman abducted a five day baby girl from national institute of pediatrics.The victim father said while talking to media that the baby girl was sent to Liayari general hospital due to weakness and baby was born by operation.

The mother of baby was not with her due to operation while baby was admitted on mother Zinat name. The baby grandmother went outside for some time when she came back then baby girl was abducted.According to Hospital Nurse we called Bibi Zinat then a woman came and took away baby.

In the CCTV footage of hospital a 50 years old woman was clearly seen with abducted baby.Police have registered case and started investigation.

