Five-day EPI Drive In Full Swing

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 06:50 PM

Five-day EPI drive in full swing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal Wednesday said that National Expanded Programme for Immunization (EPI) drive was started on April 26 in all tehsils and towns of Rawalpindi district which was in full swing.

"Despite the rise in COVID-19 cases and efforts to control it, the Punjab government is actively following the EPI, a disease prevention programme to reduce illness, disability and mortality rate, to achieve 100 per cent results set for the health sector under the millennium development goal," she added.

Under the ongoing vigorous drive, CEO told APP that around 5000 officials including volunteers, 2000 lady health workers, 95 health centres, allied hospitals and tehsil headquarter hospitals were participating in the national drive to take preventive measures and effectively fight chronic diseases like Polio, Measles, Pertussis, Diphtheria, Tetanus, Hepatitis-B and Tuberculosis.

During the campaign, she said, different vaccinations were being administered to children of two years of age besides those who missed it during the last two to three years.

Dr Faiza said a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed in every nook and corner of the district. The drive would conclude on April 30, she added.

/395

