Five-day exposure visit for members of provincial assembly, bureaucrats concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :A five-day exposure visit for the members of provincial assembly and bureaucrats organized by the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) concluded on Friday.

During five-day activities, the members and bureaucrats participated in different sessions on procedural issues of assembly, introducing and developing laws especially against the extremism and terrorism.

In the last day of the exposure, the participants visited the Punjab Assembly, where the acting secretary of the punjab assembly Inayat Ullah Lak and Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mizari briefed them about the initiatives taken by provincial assembly on Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) and peace building in Punjab.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja welcomed the delegation in provincial assembly. Speaking in the house he ensured full support to the delegation.

He appreciated SSDO for organizing inter parliamentary exchange to promote peace and harmony among provinces.

Moreover, the delegation also visited Safe City Punjab office and got briefing on Safe City initiative to counter extremists in Punjab. The parliamentarians appreciated safe city project and pledged to highlight its need in Sindh.

An inter parliamentary peace cricket match was also played between MPAs of Punjab and Sindh Assembly's parliamentarians in Qaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Later, The Governor's Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar hosted a dinner and appreciated the initiative taken by SSDO to promote countering extremism and peace through legislative engagement.

He said that Punjab Government was taking initiatives to promote religious tourism and peace by promoting different religious activities in Punjab.

Director SSDO Syed Kausar Abbas said that the objective of the workshop was to enhance the capacity of the MPAs to oversight the implementation of the laws and build their capacity and understanding on extremism to find out ways how to curb extremism by legislation.

Earlier, the parliamentarian attended the two-day training session about strengthening legislative oversight for building peace and sustainable development, in which the former Director Law at Government of Punjab - Syed Mohsin Abbas � briefed the participants about the objectives of the National Action Plan and briefed the participants about the role of the elected representatives and public officials to counter the violent extremism at local level.

An exposure meeting with the Punjab Police, Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS), Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC) was also a part of the five-day exposure and training session of the members of Sindh Assembly.

The Sindh Assembly delegation was comprising of Raja Azhar Khan, Dr. Sanjay Ganjwani, Adeel Ahmed, Shahzad Qureshi, Muhammad Riaz Hyder, Adeeba Hassan, Arsalan Taj Hussain, Malik Shahzad Awan, Muhammad Ali Aziz, Omar Omari, Jamal Uddin Siddiqui, Dr.Saeed Afridi, Sidra Imran, Shahnawaz Jadoon, Naseem Rajpar, Nusrat Seher Abbasi, Dr. Muhammad Rafique, Muhammad Hussain Khan, Muhammad Abbas Jaferi, Nasir Qureshi, Rabia Khatoon, Ali Khurshidi, Syed Hashim Raza Jillani and Abdul Rasheed.