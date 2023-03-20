Five-day flower exhibition starts at University of Agriculture

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :A five-day flowers exhibition started here on Monday at the University of Agriculture wherein 30 different varieties of spring flowers were put on display.

Secretary Higher education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dawood Khan along with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Jahan Bakht inaugurated the exhibition.

The charming and colourful flowers attracted hundreds of visitors who were taking selfies with the flowers.

Chairman of Horticulture Department Prof. Dr. Abdul Matin, Dr Masood Ahmed and Dr Fazal Wahid briefed the chief guest and participants about the varieties of flowers.

Whereas, the Vice Chancellor of the university provided details and information on flowers.

Secretary Dawood Khan and Prof. Dr Bakht said that such kind of exhibition was a good initiative that brings joy and peace to the people.