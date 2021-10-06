Five-day Gandhara Festival in full swing at Taxila Museum

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 12:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :A five-day Gandhara Festival is in full swing at Taxila Museum organized by the Center for Culture and Development (CCD), featuring exhibitions, panel discussions, and storytelling sessions.

The event was being organized by CCD in collaboration with Punjab Archaeology Department to promote the theme Project of the Punjab Government titled "Protection and Promotion of Cultural Heritage of Punjab through Sustainable Tourism and Economic Growth, said a press release issued here.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General DOAM, Punjab said that despite the prominence of Jainism and Buddhism in the ancient history of Pakistan, the demographic shift at the time of independence in 1947 has led to an eclipse of the religious heritage of world communities, which once thrived here in the region, comprising today's Pakistan. Ms. Patricia McPhillips, Dr. Nadeem Omar Tarar, the Executive Director of CCD said that for a variety of reasons, the multi-religious heritage of Pakistan, pivotal for the growth of pluralist Pakistani identity has been erased from public memory.

The communities which were custodians of the Jain and Buddhist heritage of Pakistan were oblivious to the importance of the glorious heritage of Pakistan, which needs to be acknowledged and celebrated.

The UNESCO Pakistan is a leading partner of the project and extending expertise and technical support to the Government of Punjab for the protection and promotion of heritage sites of Punjab which have paramount importance for Sikhism, Hinduism, Buddhism, and Sufi islam.

The title for the exhibition is "Roots or Routes: Exploring Pakistan's Buddhist and Jain Histories".

The exhibition offering exhibits like posters and pictures of Buddhism and Jainism remains and heritage sites in various regions and provinces of Pakistan is one of the most potent ways of presenting and projecting our heritage not only to our local audiences but to our diplomatic communities and international viewership as well.

This heritage and its diverse exhibition to the world would enhance public awareness about the importance of these treasures and a will to protect and promote these treasures for posterity.

The Gandhara Festival would continue till October 9. It offers an opportunity for art, culture, and history lovers to benefit from the work of experts on Gandhara civilization to quench their thirst for knowledge on this subject of utmost importance for our history and heritage.

Gandhara Festival was inaugurated by MNA and Federal Parliamentary Secretary, Culture and Heritage Ghazala Saifi.

The parliamentary secretary Ghazala Saifi addressing a diverse gathering of Ambassadors, researchers, tourism industry leaders, and heritage promoters said thatThe government is determined to promote religious tourism in the country as it would not only project and showcase Pakistan's history and heritage to the World but also attract tourists across the globe to help boost our economy and earnings of the local industry.

