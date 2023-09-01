Open Menu

Five-day Int'l Moot On Sustainable Agriculture, Food Security Concludes

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2023 | 06:06 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :A five-day international conference titled "Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security" concluded at Bara Galli Summer Camp of the University of Peshawar with suggestions and recommendations by the experts for sharing with the government to incorporate in the policies.

The conference was organized by the Agricultural University Peshawar. The chief organizer Dr. Bashir Ahmad presented his proposals at the conference and the action plan for the future.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht, while addressing the concluding ceremony paid tribute to the organizers, faculty, experts, and other participants for organizing the successful conference.

He said that it was an important and useful conference in which the research and experiments of experts would increase progress in agriculture, adding that universities should focus on food security.

Describing the factors affecting sustainable agriculture and food security, he said that indiscriminate use of clean water, frequent droughts, climate change, shrinking agricultural lands, floods, rising temperatures, insect attacks, and transportation are the reasons why the world would face food shortage in the near future.

In order to meet food needs and increase crop production, attention should be paid to innovative methods, new crop varieties and technologies to cope with water scarcity and climate change, he suggested.

International experts including Prof. Dr. Harun Yucek from Turkey, Prof. Dr. Kanan Sinan, Shigo Tekinka from Japan, and Dr. Aqeel Ahmed from America participated in the conference online and delivered lectures on sustainable agriculture and food security.

Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed, General Secretary of the Agricultural Teachers Association thanked the participants and appreciated their cooperation.

At the end of the conference, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht along with Prof. Dr. Dawood and President Dr. Bashir Ahmad and Prof. Dr. Iqbal Munir distributed certificates of appreciation among the participants.

Pro Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Peshawar and Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Swat Professor Dr. Dawood Jan, Director IBGE Professor Dr. Iqbal Munir, President of Agriculture University Teachers Association Dr. Bashir Ahmed, General Secretary Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed, Dr Shakeel, faculty members and administrative officers including Hayat and Dr. Arshad Javed attended the conference.

