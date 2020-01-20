UrduPoint.com
Five-day `Maritime Winter School 2020' Workshop Kicks Off In Karachi

Five-day `Maritime Winter School 2020' workshop kicks off in Karachi

Experts at a workshop emphasised upon the need for an all-encompassing maritime policy to exploit the true potential of maritime boundary as the nature has bestowed the country with ample marine resources

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Experts at a workshop emphasised upon the need for an all-encompassing maritime policy to exploit the true potential of maritime boundary as the nature has bestowed the country with ample marine resources.

These views were expressed at the first day of the Maritime Winter school 2020 (MWS2020) - five-day workshop that will continue till Friday, (January 24).

The event is being held by Maritime Study Forum (MSF) in collaboration with National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) and National Centre for Maritime Policy Research (NCMPR) at Bahria University Karachi, said a press release issued here on Monday.

At the MWS 2020, experts and practitioners will be deliberating at length on the issues Pakistan is facing in maritime domain. These experts include Dr Syed Mohammad Anwer, President MSF, Khurram Mirza, Executive Director PNSC, Commodore (retd) Syed Obaidullah, founder NCMPR, and others.

The Maritime Winter School 2020 is themed along five topics including Understanding Maritime and Coastal Communities, Maritime Economy and Policy, Marine Resources and Hydrography, Maritime Security and Diplomacy, and Maritime and Media.

The objective behind holding the MWS 2020 is to bring forth the pressing issues Pakistan is facing in the maritime sector and make them part of academic discourse. In addition, this exercise will also encourage young researchers and scholars to carry out research in the maritime sector and contribute towards boosting national economy of Pakistan by coming up with research-based solutions.

The MWS 2020 is providing a learning platform to the participants who have come from all corners of Pakistan and mainly are students pursuing M. Phil and Ph.D degrees.

Apart from learning through lectures and presentations, these youngscholars will also have a chance to physically visit important sites including the Karachi Port Trust, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, China Harbour Port, shipbuilding yard Karachi, and the Gadani shipbreaking yard.

