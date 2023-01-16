UrduPoint.com

Five-day National Anti-polio Drive Starts To Vaccinate Over 44.2 Million Children

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Five-day national anti-polio drive starts to vaccinate over 44.2 million children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The first nationwide anti-polio campaign of the year launched on Monday to vaccinate over 44.2 million children under the age of five against the crippling disease of polio.

According to official sources, to provide maximum protection and boost a child's immunity, polio teams will also give a dose of Vitamin-A to children aged six to 59 months in addition to polio drops during the drive.

The campaign will continue till January 20 across the country, involving districts of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Islamabad. The government had fixed the target to vaccinate over 10 million children in Sindh, over 421,000 children in Islamabad, 2,599,000 children in Balochistan, over 7,458,000 children in Balochistan, and over 278,000 children in Gilgit Baltistan, they added.

The sources said that over 350,000 trained and dedicated 'Sehat muhafiz' members had been engaged in the vaccination drive to inoculate the targeted children at their doorstep.

On this occasion, Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel said, "If we can eliminate the poliovirus from southern KP, we will succeed in eliminating polio from Pakistan altogether." He added, "We are actually quite close to the finish line, and we are determined to get there as soon as possible.

" "Pakistan has made great strides in the fight against polio, with virus circulation reduced to only one small part of the country," Patel highlighted.

Dr Shahzad Baig, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operation Centre emphasised that the anti-polio campaign required collective action at all levels to eradicate the poliovirus from the country completely.

He said that the aim was to ensure timely and repeated vaccination of eligible children. "High-risk districts are our top priority, and we are keen to eliminate the poliovirus from the challenging areas while protecting the rest of the region as well," he added.

"I particularly urge all parents and caregivers to get their children vaccinated instead of hiding them or refusing to take the necessary drops during all vaccination drives. It is important to realise that the polio virus still exists in our surroundings, and no child is safe until all children are truly vaccinated," Dr Shahzad said.

It is worth mentioning here that the National Emergency Operation Centre issued the "Sehat Tahhafuz" Helpline 1166 and 24/7 WhatsApp Helpline 0346-777-65-46 to assist the parents and caregivers in reporting the missed children. Sources added that repeated polio vaccination campaigns were imperative for building immunity among children and preventing possible death or lifelong paralysis.

/395

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Punjab Immunity Gilgit Baltistan January All From Government Top WhatsApp Million

Recent Stories

NHRC to prepare for national report on &#039;Unive ..

NHRC to prepare for national report on &#039;Universal Periodic Review&#039; of ..

8 minutes ago
 Manal Ataya highlights role of Sharjah museums in ..

Manal Ataya highlights role of Sharjah museums in promoting cultural diplomacy

38 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

2 hours ago
 Pakistan women cricket team set 161-run target for ..

Pakistan women cricket team set 161-run target for Australia

2 hours ago
 ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Eyman Fatima shine ..

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Eyman Fatima shines with excellent performance

3 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto to represent Pakistan at WEF today

Bilawal Bhutto to represent Pakistan at WEF today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.