Five-day national polio eradication campaign launched in Gujranwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) A five-day national polio eradication campaign has been inaugurated in Gujranwala on Friday commence from April 21 to 25.

According to private news channel, the campaign was officially launched by Commissioner Gujranwala Naveed Haider Shirazi and Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed by cutting the ribbon at Maternity Home Hospital Satellite Town and administering polio drops to children.

Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed said that a target of 982,184 children in Gujranwala during the campaign has been set. The health department has completed all preparations to make this national campaign successful.

According to Commissioner Gujranwala, 3825 mobile teams, 161 fixed teams and 73 transit teams have been formed for the successful completion of the campaign.

These teams will visit homes, health centers, railway stations, lorry depots and wagon stands to administer polio drops to children.

The deputy commissioner said that special attention will be given to nomadic settlements and high-risk union councils, while steps have been taken to cover zero-dose and missing children on the same day. He said that it is imperative to vaccinate every child to ensure the eradication of polio.

During the ceremony, MPA Muhammad Nawaz Chohan said that every member of the society has to play his role in making the polio campaign successful.

He said that the Chief Minister of Punjab is personally supervising the campaign so that the future of Pakistan can be secured.