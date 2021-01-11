Five-day national polio immunization drive begins today across the country

(@fidahassanain)

A supplementary dose of Vitamin A drops will also be administered to the children aged 6 to 59 months during this campaign to help build general immunity to protect them from polio and other diseases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2021) The government started five-day national Polio immunization drive to vaccinate over 40 million children under the age of five across Pakistan on Monday (today).

According to Pakistan Polio Eradication Program, around 285,000 polio frontline workers will visit parents and caregivers at their doorstep, adhering to strict COVID-19 precautionary measures and protocols while vaccinating children.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr.

Faisal Sultan in a statement, said the Government is committed to achieve the goal of a polio-free Pakistan.

In Punjab, forty eight thousand teams have been formed to vaccinate over twenty million children. In Sindh, nine million children will be vaccinated and administered vitamin A drops during the campaign.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, twenty-nine thousand teams will administer vaccine to above seven million children.

In Balochistan, over ten thousands team will ensure provision of vaccine to 2.4 million children in door to door campaign.

Polio teams will also be available at bus stops, railway stations, Afghan Refugees camps and other public places for the purpose. Tight security measures have been taken for security of polio teams.